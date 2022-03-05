Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HKMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($40.25) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,469.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

