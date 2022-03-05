Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Cut to €12.50

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €14.00 ($15.73) to €12.50 ($14.04) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.98) to €13.50 ($15.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

