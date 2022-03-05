Voya Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORC shares. Jonestrading lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE ORC opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $562.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.75%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.79%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

