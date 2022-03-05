Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Head to Head Survey

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) and Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Cognition Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,425.23% -73.43% -30.57% Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

37.7% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Cognition Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 326.46 -$87.01 million N/A N/A Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cognition Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Cognition Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 292.16%. Cognition Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 736.65%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Cognition Therapeutics beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Cognition Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

