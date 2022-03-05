Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Danimer Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

DNMR stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.79. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.