DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

DLocal stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda acquired a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,189,000 after buying an additional 1,396,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,640,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,225,000 after buying an additional 1,069,530 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 392,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after buying an additional 97,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

