DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.90.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
DLocal stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78.
DLocal Company Profile (Get Rating)
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.
