International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of International Bancshares worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,341,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 510,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 510,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 1,229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 476,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 440,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $41.17 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

