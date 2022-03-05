Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,493 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Cohu worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cohu by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Cohu by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COHU stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

