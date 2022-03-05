Voya Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $12,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $2,301,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.25. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other news, insider James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

