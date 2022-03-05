Invesco Ltd. Sells 45,635 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,635 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of WD-40 worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 47.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 26.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $207.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $198.15 and a fifty-two week high of $322.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

