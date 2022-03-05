FY2022 EPS Estimates for LCI Industries Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for LCI Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $15.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.50. Truist Financial also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of LCII opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.