Voya Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $74,466.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,616 shares of company stock worth $1,234,711. 17.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

