Voya Investment Management LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 141.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $787.36 million, a PE ratio of -78.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.49.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

i3 Verticals Profile (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.