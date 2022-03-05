Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Apyx Medical by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after acquiring an additional 325,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 83,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 37,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APYX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of APYX opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.13 million, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Apyx Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.