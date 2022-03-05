Sean D. Goodman Sells 107,412 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMC opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

