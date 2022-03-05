Insight Holdings Group, Llc Acquires 176,936 Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 176,936 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,432.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 100,574 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $817,666.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 75,276 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $595,433.16.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 40,200 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $326,022.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,994 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $304,869.18.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $461,159.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88.

Shares of UserTesting stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88. UserTesting Inc has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that UserTesting Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

USER has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

