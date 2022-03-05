PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PRA Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.29. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRAA. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.