Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Hold

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $94.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $88.19 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 96.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after acquiring an additional 542,972 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 418,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after acquiring an additional 417,415 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm's product includes INGREZZA.

