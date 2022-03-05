Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96. Samsara has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

