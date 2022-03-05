Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 22,521 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,547 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.77% of Civista Bancshares worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,462,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

