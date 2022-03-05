Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 207,446 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,446 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.84% of GoPro worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in GoPro by 87.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 8.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

GPRO opened at $8.23 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPRO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $51,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,672 shares of company stock worth $3,935,411 in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

