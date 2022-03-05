Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

SNOW stock opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.49 and a 200-day moving average of $317.04. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

