BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.18% of BlackLine worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 17.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth approximately $22,931,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 17.0% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $808,578. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

BlackLine stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.15.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

