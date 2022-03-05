BMO Capital Markets Lowers Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $72.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.
NYSE:VSCO opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
