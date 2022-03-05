Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 50,499 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.11% of LSI Industries worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

LSI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.