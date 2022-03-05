Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Viant Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 101.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $62.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $447.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSP. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. cut their price target on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

