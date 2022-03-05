Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,800 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period.

CIBR stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.281 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

