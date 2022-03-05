Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,084 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 214,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

