Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of South Plains Financial worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $27.16 on Friday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

