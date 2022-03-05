Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 15,003 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.95% of Independent Bank worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $4,542,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 488.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 174,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 85.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 51.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $23.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $495.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.