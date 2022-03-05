Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 141,223 Shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Brickell Biotech worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $24.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

