Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $978,000 Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.87. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In related news, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

