essensys (LON:ESYS) PT Lowered to GBX 270 at Berenberg Bank

essensys (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 345 ($4.63) to GBX 270 ($3.62) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESYS stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of £53.12 million and a P/E ratio of -15.97. essensys has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.16). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 274.70.

About essensys

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

