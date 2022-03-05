essensys (LON:ESYS) PT Lowered to GBX 270 at Berenberg Bank

essensys (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 345 ($4.63) to GBX 270 ($3.62) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ESYS stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of £53.12 million and a P/E ratio of -15.97. essensys has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.16). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 274.70.
About essensys (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.