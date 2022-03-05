The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $171.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $182.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.57.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.86. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $108.43 and a one year high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,423. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,128,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,625,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after buying an additional 1,312,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after buying an additional 1,283,356 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

