Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:GSF opened at GBX 116 ($1.56) on Tuesday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 102 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 118.50 ($1.59). The firm has a market cap of £400.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

