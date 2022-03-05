Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:GSF opened at GBX 116 ($1.56) on Tuesday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 102 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 118.50 ($1.59). The firm has a market cap of £400.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

