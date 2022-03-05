VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of VOXX International worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in VOXX International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VOXX International alerts:

In related news, Chairman John J. Shalam sold 17,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $225,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 238,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,417 in the last 90 days. 37.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VOXX International stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.00 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

VOXX International Profile (Get Rating)

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.