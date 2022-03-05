Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 37,388 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,388 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in UBS Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,956,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,732,000 after acquiring an additional 553,249 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in UBS Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,798,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,478,000 after acquiring an additional 213,731 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,624,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,593,000 after buying an additional 114,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,989,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,444,000 after buying an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Several research firms have commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

