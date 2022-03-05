Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
BRSD stock opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.46. BrandShield Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25 ($0.34).
About BrandShield Systems (Get Rating)
