Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,922 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Park-Ohio worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PKOH opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $183.71 million, a PE ratio of -112.15 and a beta of 1.15. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

