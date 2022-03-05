Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 182,821 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,821 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Garrett Motion worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $862.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

