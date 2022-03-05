P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 529.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $66.23 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.