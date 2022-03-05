Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $3.25 Million Position in Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 122,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Immuneering as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $40,472,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. Immuneering Corp has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

