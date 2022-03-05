Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYPT opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.88. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $387.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.14.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

