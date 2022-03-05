Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

DRVN opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 63.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,954 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Driven Brands by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 201,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

