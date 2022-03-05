Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 27,588 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $4,174,892.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, January 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $19,885,907.69.

ABNB stock opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.71 and its 200 day moving average is $167.70. The stock has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.76 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 30.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Airbnb by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 960,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,124,000 after buying an additional 707,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 111.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,514,000 after buying an additional 546,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Airbnb by 143.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $973,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.22.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

