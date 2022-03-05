Short Interest in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Drops By 35.2%

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 2,496.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 505,813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 1,159.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 398,016 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

Shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.