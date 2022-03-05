FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 47.1% in February

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASET. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

NASDAQ ASET opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is an increase from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.