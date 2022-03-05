FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($14.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($13.48). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($16.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($16.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.78) EPS.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS.

MRTX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average of $143.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.53. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $200.95.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $266,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,976 shares of company stock worth $2,018,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,102,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.