CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CEO Sells $88,188,234.15 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CF stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.