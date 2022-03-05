iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
BGRN opened at $51.68 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Green Bond ETF (BGRN)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.