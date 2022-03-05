iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

BGRN opened at $51.68 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42.

Get iShares Global Green Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.